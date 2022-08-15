"A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women. Can we take a pledge to get rid of this from our behaviour and values," he posed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's unity resides in its diversity. "We must ensure gender equality to ensure this unity... if daughters and sons are not treated equally, there won't be unity," he added.

Highlighting the strength of women in India's freedom struggle, PM Modi said, "Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal."

As for the political context, the PM's reference to woman power comes as recently the Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called President Droupadi Murmu as "rashtrapatni" which created a ruckus in both Houses of the Parliament.

Chowdhury's comment sparked outrage in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, with Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leading the charge. Irani and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had a furious conversation, which has sparked its own controversy.