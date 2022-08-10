Independence Day 2022: In a first, home-grown howitzer gun to be part of 21-gun salute

New Delhi, Aug 10: For the first time, a home-grown howitzer gun will be used for the ceremonial 21-gun salute during the Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said on Wednesday. The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) has been developed under the government's 'Make in India' initiative by the Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO). The ATAGS will give the ceremonial 21-Gun Salute along with the British guns which are being traditionally used till now, Kumar said.
The defence ministry said the initiative to use the gun will stand as a testament to India's growing capacity of developing arms and ammunition indigenously. The gun has been especially customised, with certain technical specifications being tweaked for the ceremony. The ministry said a team of DRDO's Armament Research & Development Establishment, Pune, led by scientists and artillery officers worked in the project to make use of the gun possible for the Independence Day ceremony.