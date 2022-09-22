According to reports, the situation soon turned out of control after the crowds reportedly 30,000 in number, were waiting since early morning hours to buy tickets rushed forward when the gates were opened. Police lathi-charged to disperse the massive crowd and restore control.

Team India all set play T20 cricket in Hyderabad almost after 4 years. The last they played T20 match was with West Indies on December 6, 2019 where India defeated them by 6 wickets on a high score match.

For the unversed or fans visiting from other cities, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is located in the Uppal area of Hyderabad and has a capacity of approximately 55,000 people. Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, which spans 16 acres of land, is known for its cutting-edge technology and has hosted many international games, as well as Indian Premier League, matches over the years.