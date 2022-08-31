In WB cattle smuggling scam, TMC councillor held for questioning

Bolpur, Aug 31: The CBI on Wednesday detained a TMC councillor, who is known to share close ties with arrested party strongman Anubrata Mondal, following a search operation at his residence here in connection with the probe into the alleged cattle smuggling scam, an agency official said.

Biswajyoti Bandyopadhyay, whose name had cropped up during investigation, was detained for questioning early in the day, he said. CBI sleuths also simultaneously conducted searches at residences of two other local TMC leaders who are "closely associated" with Mondal and are suspected to have played a vital role in the scam, the official said.