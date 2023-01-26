In videos, stunning Indian Air Force formation on Republic Day

While the IAF never disappoints and keeps the nation enchanted, this year was not different.

New Delhi, Jan 26: One of the most anticipated and awaited events during the Republic Day is the flypasts and formations by the Indian Air Force.

There has never been a single year when the IAF has not disappointed when it came to its flying formations on Republic Day. This year is no different

The Baaz, Netra, Bheem, Amrit and Trishul formations were a sight to behold. Four Rafale were form of the Netra formation and four others in the Vajrang formation. With a C-130 aircraft, one performed a Vertical Charlie at the end of the flypast.

In the Bheem formation, a C-17 aircraft was flanked by two Su-30s. In The Vajrang formation, one C-130 aircraft was flanked by four four Rafale aircraft.

A similar formation was done during the IAF Day. However th C-130 was flanked by Su-30s.

The first batch of the Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29 2009, four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France. The agreement was to procure 36 of the aircraft at a cost of rs 59,000 crore. All 36 aircraft have been delivered by France to India and two squadrons, one in North and another in South of 18 have been formalised by the Indian Air Force.

The IAF had also released a video where a glimpse of what it takes to synchronise and aircraft can be seen. The video shows how various aircraft take off from several different airfields. As they take off each aircraft joins a line on the Kartavya Path. "57 aircraft from 7 different airfields flying at speeds varying from 120 to 900 kmph. A glimpse at what it takes to present to you the precisely synchronised aerial ballet over #KartavyaPath #RepublicDay2023. This clip has been modified for public viewing," the Indian Air Force said in a tweet.

Take a look at the IAF's stunning formations:

Baaz Formation comprising three Mig 29 Multirole Fighters

Vajraang formation comprising a C 130 Super Hercules Transport Aircraft in the center flanked by two Rafale multirole fighters on either side

Netra Formation comprising a AEW&C - Netra in the center flanked by four Rafale multi role fighters

Bheem Formation comprising a C 17 Heavy Lift Transport aircraft flanked by two Su 30 MKI Air Superiority fighters

Amrit Formation comprising six Jaguar Deep Penetration Strike Aircraft of the IAF

Trishul formation comprising three Su-30 MKI air superiority fighters.