In the right direction: Jack Dorsey on Elon Musk taking over Twitter

New Delhi, Apr 25: Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey who was the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the micro-blogging platform until recently said that Elon Musk buying Twitter is in the right direction.

He tweeted that Musk buying Twitter is a step in the right direction for the website. "Elon's goal of creating a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one. This is also @paraga's goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path I believe it with all my heart," Dorsey wrote in a series of tweets.

"I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness," Dorsey tweeted.

Twitter accepted Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover bid and the deal is done now. While the deal will close sometime this year, the shareholders still have to weigh in as well as regulators in the United States and in countries where Twitter does business.

Twitter's board unanimously approved Musk's proposal and is also recommending that the shareholders do the same.