In Sultanpuri hit and drag case, Delhi Police to suspend those on duty in PCR, pickets

New Delhi, Jan 12 : The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the Delhi Police on Thursday to suspend all the personnel posted at three PCR vans and two pickets on the night when a 20-year-old woman was killed in the national capital after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged by the vehicle for 10-12 kilometres.

Officials said the MHA also directed the Delhi Police to serve show-cause notices to the supervisory officers of the PCR vans and police pickets for their alleged dereliction of duties, as reported by PTI.

The action came following a report submitted by an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh.

Disciplinary action will also be taken against the police personnel who were on duty on that night, the officials said.

The MHA directed the city police to file the chargesheet in the case as soon as possible so that the culprits are punished.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres at outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around 10-12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

The police had arrested Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2 , along with several of their accomplices. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh Bhardwaj, who was arrested four days later. Accused Ankush had surrendered on Friday and was released on bail the next day.

The remaining six accused were remanded in 14 days of judicial custody on January 9.