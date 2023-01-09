In Sultanpuri hit and drag case, accused knew woman was stuck under car

The same was mentioned in the disclosure statements by the five accused accused as a result of which a case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. The disclosure by the accused by the police is however not admissible in court.

New Delhi, Jan 09: The accused involved in the Sultanpuri hit and drag case were aware that the woman was stuck under their grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno, but they continued to drive due to fear.

Amit Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal, the accused persons are currently in police custody. They have been booked for various offences that include culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and rash driving in a public way.

The Delhi police have also arrested two more persons named, Ankush Khanna and Ashutosh on the charge that they were shielding the accused persons. While Ashutosh was arrested from Bush Vihar in northwest Delhi, Ankush had surrendered before the Sultanpuri police.

The police said that it was Ashutosh who had given the car to Amit, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj on December 31. After the incident, he tried to help them get away with the crime. He also gave false information to the police in a bid to mislead the probe by the police.

Following a New Year Eve party early on January 1, the victim Anjali Kumari and her friend Nidhi were returning home on a scooter. They were hit by a Maruti Szukuki Baleno. Nidhi fell on the side, while Anjali's body was stuck under the car. The car is said to have dragged Anjali for nearly 14 kilometres, the probe by the police said.

The police said that they had recorded the statement of Nidhi and no link between her and the accused has been found. A total of 18 teams of the Delhi police are investigating the case.