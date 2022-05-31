"Be it Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or scholarship or any other scheme, we have eradicated the scope of corruption through direct transfer of benefits."

"We have transferred over Rs 22 lakh crore to the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various schemes through direct benefit transfer," the prime minister said.

He further said, "Now our borders are more secure than they were before 2014."

Asserting that he has become the "Pradhan Sevak" of 130 crore people in the country, PM Modi further claimed that the former government was a "Mai Baap Sarkar" which translates to a "government of dynasty".

In addition to that, the Prime Minister accused the former government of misleading the people and looting people as he outlined how crime and corruption were on a rise during Congress's rule.

About his government's measures to combat the Covid pandemic, Modi said, nearly 200 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India so far.

India exported the Covid vaccine to various countries and Himachal Pradesh's Baddi industrial unit played a vital role in manufacturing those jabs, he told the rally.

"Now India extends hands of friendship not under compulsion but to help others as was done by providing Covid vaccines to several countries, the prime minister added.