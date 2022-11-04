In run up to Imran Khan’s assassination bid a chain of events that look like a pre-cursor

New Delhi, Nov 04: Following the assassination bid on former Pakistan prime minister, Imran Khan, media reports have said that fragments of bullets have been found in the leg of the leader. Khan was hit by a bullet at Wazirabad in Punjab by a lone gunman during his march to Islamabad.

According to Faisal Sultan, the former assistant to prime minister, Khan was hit by splinters of a ricocheting 9mm bullet fired by the attackers. The ballistic experts say that 9 mm bullets, splintered into shrapnel after it hit a hard surface, perhaps the truck carrying Khan and then hit him.

The Pakistan media said that the former PM's health conditions indicates that he was not directly hit from a 9mm slug and there was no serious injury to his leg. Moreover the visuals from the site did not show overt bleeding from the former PM's. Bandaged leg.

While in Pakistan anything is possible, the attack took place at a time when Khan has been having repeated run-ins with the ISI and the Army under General Qamar Bajwa. On October 27, the ISI's chief Lt. General Nadeem Anjum came out to spill the beans on Imran Khan's double speak. A week later the attack took place which was preceded by an alert issued by the Lahore Police Counter-Terrorist Department.

The scale of the protests in the aftermath of this incident too were huge. It is for the first time in the history of the country that such a huge protest has taken place outside the house of the XI Corps Commander. Imran Khan on the other hand named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military officer for trying to kill him.

The series of incidents which have taken place will worsen the situation in the country. It is expected that there would be more violence in the country, but the chances of the general elections being preponed is remote.

There has been chaos in Pakistan following the incident. Reports said that scores of protesters gathered in front of the Corps Commander's House in Peshawar and raised their voices against the incident. Security officials can be seen preventing the PTI workers from approaching the Corps Commander's residence.

Pakistani journalist, Wajahat Saeed Khan also shared videos of the protests showing the PTI workers vadalising public properties. The protesters are seen vandalising a Police APC in the Peshawar district, Pakistan. "This is unprecedented. Not in 75 years of history has this been witnessed in Pakistan", he said in a tweet.