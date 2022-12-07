In Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar talks about India's feats in foreign policy

The external affairs minister talked about the key foreign policy initiatives by India and said, "These activities reflected India's growing interest, expanding footprint and more intensive partnerships."

He also said, "Through these efforts, we were able to advance our national objectives in a world that is increasingly beset with uncertainties, disruptions and rivalries."

Jaishankar also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict where he said that today was "not an era of war."

"At Samarkand (conference), Prime Minister voiced global sentiment when he declared that this was not an era of war. His statement was in the context of the Ukraine conflict where our advocacy of dialogue and diplomacy has been consistent and persistent," he said.

The external affairs minister also recalled President Droupadi Murmu's first overseas visit to the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of the Late Queen Elizabeth II.

He noted that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar represented India at ASEAN Summit in Cambodia which elevated the India-ASEAN relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

'Egyptian President to be the chief guest at R Day 2023'

Jaishankar also informed the Parliament that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has accepted the invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in India.

"As far as Republic Day celebrations are concerned, we have invited Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest and he has graciously accepted the invitation," said Jaishankar in Parliament.

India will host the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Indore

Jaishankar also informed the Parliament that India will be hosting the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Indore in January 2023.

"After a gap of two years, India will be hosting the 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas in Indore from 8-10 January 2023. President of Guyana Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest of the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas," Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from ANI)