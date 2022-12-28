In Rajasthan Ajmal, two others arrested for burning Hindu holy scriptures at Buddhism ceremony

While the Hindu groups allege that the pages of the Girl were burnt, the Bhim Army said that they burnt pages of the Manusmriti. Three persons Ajmal, Amritpal and Arjunsingh have been arrested in connection with the case.

New Delhi, Dec 28: The Barmer police in Rajasthan on December 27 arrested three persons for allegedly burning pages of Hindu holy scriptures during a Buddhism event.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narpat Singh told news agency ANI that the incident took place on December 25. A video had gone viral on the social media showing the Hindu scripture being burnt. A case had been registered and three people have been arrested, the police said while adding that more arrests are on the cards.

It may be noted that Manusmriti Dahan Diwas takes place every years in various parts of the country after it was started by Dr. Balasaheb R Ambedkar in 1927.

A brief history:

On December 25, advocates, Amrit Dante, Bhant Kashyap and a few others from the Santa Sainik Dal had organised a conversion event to initiate Hindus to Buddhism. The event was organised at Barmer in Rajasthan. During the event, pages of the holy Hindu scriptures were allegedly burnt and the remains of the same was crushed by those present with their feet. Following this a video was made and circulated on the social media.

On December 2, the members of the Hindu community gathered and staged a protest against the incident, following which was case was registered. ASP Singh said that a case was filed under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and three persons were arrested. Further investigation is on, he also said.

The members of the Hindu community said that anti-social elements are trying to create law and order problems in the country. The locals said that while there is no issue with Hindus converting to Buddhism, the burning of Hindu scriptures is not pardonable.