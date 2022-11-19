In presence of Kerala minister, R N Ravi says Governor is not a rubber stamp

It is quite natural to hear talks that the Governor should not this or that. That sort of noise are irrelevant. What is relevant is the Constitution and a Governor can intervene when attempts are made to destabilise institutions such as the Lokayukta.

The Governor has the right to opt for strong interventions when there are attempts for legislation which adversely affect the Constitutional institution, Ravi also said.

There are several Supreme Court verdicts, pertaining to various cases, stating what powers Governor enjoys and what he does not, whether he is a rubber stamp or not, etc. The Constitutional Bench, of the Supreme Court, presided by Justice Y.V. Chandrachud, had defined the powers of the Governor in 1979, while hearing the cases pertaining to the bills. Governor can make three types of decisions according to Article 200, while studying the bills passed by the legislature. He can sign the bill, he can hold it or he can send it to the President for his consideration, Governor Ravi also explained.

He also said that the Supreme Court had clarified the power of the Governor to hold the Bill sans communicating the consent.

The programme was conducted in the Banquet Hall of the Kerala Assembly. Congress leader and leader of opposition V D Satheesan, Lokayukta Justice Syriac Joseph were also present.

The comments also come in the wake of the Tamil Nadu government writing a letter to the President requesting to recall the Governor (R N Ravi) for refusing to sign Bills passed by the Assembly. Leader of the DMK, the ruling party had taken part in the demonstration outside the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan.