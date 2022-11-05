In poll-bound Himachal, PM Modi to address rallies today

"I look forward to being in Himachal Pradesh tomorrow, 5th November. I would be addressing rallies in Sundar Nagar and Solan. BJP Himachal is going to the people with the proven track record of development and highlighting the pro-people efforts of the double engine governments," he tweeted.

The voting for the 68-seat Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 12. The counting will take place on December 8.

The Prime Miniter will also visit Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Punjab.

"Tomorrow, 5th November I will have the honour of visiting the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Under the leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the RSSB is at the forefront of numerous community service efforts," he wrote.

Earlier on Friday, BJP president J P Nadda appealed to the people of Himachal Pradesh to re-elect his party in the November 12 assembly polls to ensure their rights are protected and the state's development is not halted.

Addressing a public meeting in Sanghol in Mandi, he highlighted the benefits of "double-engine government" -- the same party being in power at the Centre and in the state -- and also targeted the Congress.

"We work for the welfare of people, whereas the Congress works so that they can enjoy the benefits of power.... We work with a mission while the Congress works for commission and corruption," Nadda said.