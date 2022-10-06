In Pics: Effigies of Ravana go up in flames as India celebrates Dussehra


New Delhi, Oct 05: Huge effigies of Ravana were set on fire and crackers burst at different places as the nation celebrated Dussehra on Wednesday.

Effigy of the demon King Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations of Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, in New Delhi

Effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna went up in flames at various places in the national capital during Ramlila celebrations, which were held with great pomp and show and without Covid restrictions on Wednesday.

The festivities were low key events in the last two years due to COVID-19.

Here's a glimpse of how India celebrated the festival marking the triumph of good over evil.

An effigy of Ravana burns during Dussehra celebrations, in Amritsar.

Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad go up in flames during Dussehra celebrations, in Gurugram.

Effigies of Ravana and Kumbhkaran being burnt on the occasion of Dussehra Celebrations, in Jaipur

Effigies of demon King Ravana, Kumbhkarna and Meghnad during Dussehra festival celebrations at BLW ground, in Varanasi

