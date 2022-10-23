In pics: Ram Janmabhoomi all decked up to welcome PM Modi for Deepotsav on Diwali eve

New Delhi, Oct 23: Ayodhya, the birthplace of Shri Ram is all decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time on the eve of Diwali. The famous Deepotsava celebrations will be held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh this evening. This is the sixth edition of Deepotsav.

All temples, even those in narrow lanes and by-lanes of Ayodhya, will be decorated and illuminated on this occasion. The main event will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will reach Ayodhya this evening to take part in the Deepotsav.

It is for the first time that the Prime Minister will be participating in-person in the celebrations. The Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja of Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman, followed by an inspection of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site.

Modi will perform the Rajyabhishek of symbolic Bhagwan Shree Ram. Prime Minister will witness Aarti on the bank of Saryu river which will be followed by launch of the Deepotsav celebrations, the statement said.

Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will also be presented during the Deepotsav.

Modi will also witness a 3-D holographic projection mapping show at Ram ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show, the Prime Minister's Office said.

People in large numbers thronged Ram ki Paidi on Saturday evening to get a feel of the Deepotsav.

As the earthen lamps placed there were not lit, volunteers were seen urging the public to watch their steps.

Volunteers have been told to arrange 256 earthen lamps in a square and the distance between two squares will be approximately two to three feet, Deepotsav organisers said.