In pics: PM Modi to launch facelift of Visakhapatnam railway station

The upgraded station will be universally accessible with state-of-the-art skywalks facilitating seamless passenger movement.

A Roof Plaza connecting the departure halls with a common waiting area will be constructed above the platforms for facilitating easy movement of passengers, according to the RLDA.

A commercial area over the Multi-Level Car Parking, an Internet-of-Things-based smart parking management system, retail and office spaces, retiring rooms and a medical emergency room are some of the features planned as part of the redevelopment.

The redevelopment of Visakhapatnam Railway Station will be done at a cost of Rs 450 crores.