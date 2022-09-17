In pics: PM Modi interacts with young Cheetah Mitras

The PM recalled how he had roped in villagers to protect Asiatic lions in Gir when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. Eight cheetahs arrived in India from Namibia by a special flight on Saturday morning. Three of them were released by PM Modi in the KNP and the rest five by other leaders under the ambitious reintroduction project.

The 'cheetah mitras' are a group of about 400 youngsters who have been trained to create awareness among the people about the importance of the carnivore.

"You must have been told that cheetahs need time to settle down first in their enclosures and later in the wild. It is your duty to ensure that no one is allowed to enter the park, be they political leaders, breaking news people (media), officials, relatives, and even me.