In pics: MV Ganga Vilas, world's longest river cruise

The MV Ganga Vilas cruise is curated to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world.

New Delhi, Jan 08: MV Ganga Vilas, the world's longest river cruise- will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The luxury cruise will cover a distance of more than 3,200 kms across 27 river systems in 5 states in India and Bangladesh.

From Kashi to Sarnath, from Majuli to Mayong, from Sunderbans to Kaziranga, this cruise packs an experience of a lifetime.