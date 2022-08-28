In pics: Images show how Noida twin tower turns to rubble in seconds

No damage to residential towers in adjoining Emerald Court was reported after Supertech demolition.

Noida, Aug 28: Dramatic scenes unfolded in Noida as the Supertech twin towers came crashing down in seconds in a highly controlled demolition process of the nearly 100-meter-tall structure.

Emerald Court has 15 residential towers, each having 44 apartments and total of around 2,500 residents and 1,200 vehicles.

Let us take a look at some of the images from the demolition drive:

Explosives, weighing a total of nearly 3,700 kgs, were used in a controlled manner to bring down the lakeside structures in Noida.

The Noida authorities meticulously planned operation was successfully carried out in a precise manner amid tight security and after people in the neighbourhood were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The towering buildings that took several months to build and had housed 2,500 residents collapsed inwards into a pile of rubble like a house of cards in seconds, triggering mammoth 'clouds' of dust.

At the demolition site, a mountain of debris laid bare, in wake of the demolition of Supertech Twin Towers.

The stunning spectacles were witnessed by a large number of people who perched themselves on top of houses and other buildings at vantage points just outside the evacuation zone even as police and district officials kept a vigil.