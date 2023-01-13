In PFI conspiracy case, NIA raids 9 locations in Rajasthan, seizes sharp edged knives

On Thursday the NIA carried out searches in four locations each in Jaipur and Kota and one in Sawai Madhopur. In a release, the NIA said that the case is related to secret information received from reliable sources that Sadiq Sarraf from Rajasthan along with others from the PFI were indulging in unlawful activities and through their provocative utterances and activities were promoting violence acts, promoting enmity and hatred among the different religious groups of India.

During the searches, the NIA seized digital devices such as mobile phones, SIM card. The agency also seized sharp edged knives, incriminating material, literature and posters.

The agency further said that the inflammatory speeches and lectures by the accused on various platforms let to inciting and disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. In pursuance to the conspiracy, Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammad Asif and other persons radicalised Muslim youth to commit unlawful activities and terrorist actin various parts of the country, including Rajasthan. Further investigation is on.

It was in Rajasthan that the horrific murder of Kanaihya Lal had been reported. Lal, a Hindu tailor had supported now suspended BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma. He was receiving constant threats. Two radical Islamists visited his tailoring shop under the guise of being customers and while he was taking their measurement, they slit his throat and killed him. They then posted the video of the same as well as them claiming responsibility on the social media.

A similar incident had taken place Amaravati, Maharashtra. Umesh Kolhe who had also supported Nupur Sharma was murdered by Islamists. The police under the then MVA government had filed a case of robbery. Later it was found that it was the handiwork of radical Islamists. The NIA is probing both these cases.