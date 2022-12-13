In latest face-off Indian troops suffered injuries, but more reported on Chinese side: MP

The face-off on December 9 was reported at the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh. The Indian troops contested with the Chinese troops cross the LAC. The Indian troops contested the claim in a firm and resolute manner.

This is the first time in several months that such a clash has been reported between the two sides since the skirmishes that had been reported at Eastern Ladakh where both sides are engaged in a tense stand-off for the past two and half years.

The worst clash that was reported was at Galwan in June 2020. 20 Indian soldiers died for the country. 40 Chinese soldiers too were killed in the clash. This incident led to a series of confrontations between the two sides including the one at the South Bank of the Pangong Lake.

Since then there have been multiple meetings between the military commanders of both sides following which troops of both nations pulled back from key friction points at Gogra Hot Springs in Ladakh. Government sources tell OneIndia that such confrontations had been taking place since 2006 due to differences in perception of the border.

In some areas in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception where both sides patrol the area up to their claimed lines. This has been on since 2006. Even on December 9, the Chinese troops were contested by the Indian side in a firm and resolute manner, the source cited above said.

Following the incident, the Indian commander in the area held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart to comply with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility, the source also added.