Dumka, Aug 29: In a gruesome act, a class 12 girl student, was burnt alive by a stalker after she turned down a proposal in Jharkhand's Dumka on Sunday. Now, a video of the accused smiling in police custody has surfaced online which is making netizens appalled and shocked.

In the viral video clip, the accused, Shahrukh, could be seen smiling mischievously when he was arrested and was being taken to a police vehicle.

The video went viral soon on social media, where he was slammed by the users for his shameless smile.

Take a look at the reactions:

"Look at the Smiling face with zero Regret. He is Shahrukh who burnt sister Ankita to death. This says it is all about his mentality and upbringing," a Twitter user said.

Meanwhile, prohibitory order has been in Jharkhand's Dumka sub-division on Sunday following protests by some right-wing outfits after the death of a woman, who was allegedly set on fire by a person.

The incident happened in Dumka town on Tuesday when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the woman from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire.