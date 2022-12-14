In Jaishankar’s speech on counter-terrorism, a veiled dig at China, Pakistan

"On the challenge of terrorism, even as the world is coming together with a more collective response, multilateral platforms are being misused to justify and protect perpetrators," Jaishankar said.

He was apparently referring to China, which has placed holds and blocks on bids by India and the US on many occasions to list Pakistan-based terrorists like Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar.

"The question before us is how best multilateral institutions can be reformed, because the need to reform is less deniable with each passing year. This debate and its outcome will not only help in determining the kind of United Nations we wish to see, but also the global order that best reflects contemporary realities," he further added.

"On the one hand, they have brought out the inequities and inadequacies of the way the world currently functions. On the other, they have also highlighted that a larger and deeper collaboration is necessary to find solutions," he said.

"The knock on effects of conflict situations have also underscored the necessity for a more broad based global governance. Recent concerns over food, fertilizer and fuel security were not adequately articulated in the highest councils of decision making. Much of the world was therefore led to believe that their interests did not matter. We cannot let this happen again," he said.

Jaishankar said that each one of these examples makes a strong case why it should not be business as usual in the multilateral domain.

"We not only need to increase stake - holdership but also enhance the effectiveness and credibility of multilateralism in the eyes of the international community and global public opinion. That is the purpose of NORMS," he said, referring to the topic New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System.

Mahatma Gandhi's bust unveiled at north lawns

S Jaishankar also unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust at a sombre ceremony at the North Lawns of the United Nations with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The Gandhi bust, a gift from India to the United Nations, is made by renowned Indian sculptor Padma Shree awardee Ram Sutar.

During the ceremony, Jaishankar said Mahatma Gandhi's ideals must continue to guide actions in ensuring peace and stability around the world. The bust is the first Gandhi sculpture installed in the UN headquarters, which proudly displays gifts and artifacts from around the world.

"Today, as the world grapples with violence, armed conflicts, and humanitarian emergencies, Gandhi's ideals must continue to guide our actions in ensuring peace and stability around the world," Jaishankar said in his remarks at the event.

(PTI Inputs)