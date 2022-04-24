New Delhi, Apr 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir today to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day.

On the occasion, he will address all the Gram Sabhas across the country and will also visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around twenty thousand crore rupees in the Union Territory.

. .

He will inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over three thousand one hundred crore rupees.

The 8.45-kilometre long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 kilometres and reduce journey time by around one and a half hour.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over seven thousand 500 crore rupees.

He will also launch the Amrit Sarovar initiative. It is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country.