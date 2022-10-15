The administration of the Union Territory terminated them under provision 311(2)(C) of the Constitution. This is part of the administration's efforts to weed out terror elements who are proving counter-productive to the efforts to maintain peace in the Valley. Sources tell OneIndia that these elements managed to get jobs during the previous regimes.

New Delhi, Oct 15: Continuing the crackdown on rogue government employees in Jammu and Kashmir, five have been terminated from service for terror links. The other charges against them are running narco-terror syndicates and aiding banned outfits to carry out terror attacks.

In J&K, 5 more government staff have been terminated from service for terror links. Such employees sacked in recent past have been found involved in activities from repairing terrorists' firearms to providing ammunition and information to them.

Tanveer Saleem Dar, a constable appointed in 1991, was found to be repairing firearms of terrorists and also supplying ammunition to them. Part of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, the probe has revealed that he was also involved in several terror attacks in Srinagar. He had also played a key role in the murder of MLA Javaid Shalla.

Abdul Momin Peer was appointed as Assistant Lineman in the PHE in the year 2014 while Irshad Ahmad Khan was posted as an orderly in the Jan Shakti Department in 2010.

Afaq Ahmad Want was working as a manager at the Baramulla Central Cooperative Bank while Iftikhar Andrabi was a plantation supervisor.

In March this year, the administration had sacked five employees including two cops for their alleged links with terror groups. This came in the backdrop of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arresting its former Superintendent of Police, Arvind Digvijay Negi on the ground that he was leaking secret documents to Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

In November last year, a senior prison officer and a school principal were sacked for working with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. After investigation suggested that these persons had terror links, Deputy Superintendent of Jails in the Union Territory, Feroz Ahmad Lone, and government school principal Javid Ahmad Shah were sacked. In October last year, the J&K government sacked six of its employees for having terror links. Two among those dismissed were police constables.

The most high profile dismissals took place in July 2021 when the government had dismissed 11 of its employees including the sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief, Syed Salahuddin.