According to the local media reports, these were auditoriums which have been turned into cinema halls. Young students, panchayat members, and District Development Council members were in attendance at the inauguration ceremony. On the screen, one can see clips of Farhan Akhtar-starrer Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and S S Rajamouli's RRR are visible, leading many to believe that these two films were premiered at these theatres.

According to Bollywood Hungama, it is said that the trailers of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, RRR, Swades and Bose: The Forgotten Hero were shown at the theater. A non-commercial screening of RRR, however, was held for the students. This means that RRR has become the first film to get a screening in Kashmir after three decades.

The Valley had seen nearly a dozen stand-alone cinema halls functioning till the late 1980s, but they had to wind up businesses after two militant outfits threatened the owners.

Though authorities made attempts to reopen some of the theatres in the late 1990s, militants thwarted such efforts by carrying out a deadly grenade attack on Regal Cinema in the heart of Lal Chowk in September 1999.

Two other theatres - Neelam and Broadway - had opened their doors but had to shut business due to poor response.

These cinema halls have been established by the government's Mission Youth Department in collaboration with the respective district administrations.

The spokesperson said cinema halls in Anantnag, Srinagar, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Reasi will be inaugurated soon.

"The LG dedicated the cinema halls to the people, especially the youngsters, who have waited for a long time for this moment," he added.

Kashmir's first multiplex in Srinagar's Somwar area will be thrown open to the public next week. It will have three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats.

"Cinema is a powerful creative medium which reflects the culture, values and aspirations of the people. It opens the door to the world of knowledge, new discoveries and enables people to get a better understanding of each other's culture, Sinha said.

Jammu and Kashmir has a long association with the world of cinema. The new film policy and facilities created has once again made the Union territory the favourite shooting destination and has brought back the golden era of film-making here, he added.

According to the LG, the new cinema halls will generate employment for locals and also provide a vibrant space for training the youth and conducting seminars.