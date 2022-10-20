In gangster-terrorist nexus case with international ramifications, NIA nets advocate Asif Khan

The NIA also said that four weapons and a few pistols along with ammunition were recovered from his house. During examination, it came to light that Asif was in touch with gangsters, both inside and outside the jail, and he was actively assisting gangsters and criminals in carrying out various types of criminal and illegal activities.

The NIA also arrested Raju Mota who has a criminal background and several cases registered against him.

Raju Mota is running an illegal liquor mafia network in Sonepat and surrounding areas, along with his associates. He is an accomplice of Sandeep who is a dreaded gangster of Haryana. Raju Mota has also invested huge amount of money in liquor business which he has earned through illegitimate means, the NIA said.

Raids were conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Delhi and the National Capital Region. Sources tell OneIndia that the NIA raids are aimed at dismantling these gangs which have been provided logistic support to terror groups.