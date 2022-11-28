In focus: PM Modi's best pics from Gujarat poll campaign this year

New Delhi, Nov 28: As Gujarat inches towards its Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been busy travelling the lengths and breaths of the state as part of the poll campaign. PM Modi is set to campaign for his party in Palitana in Bhavnagar, Anjar in Kutch, Jamnagar and Rajkot on Monday.

The PM, who had launched the poll campaign for Gujarat on November 6, held rallies across the state with an aim of retaining Gujarat which has voted BJP to power in the last 27 years.

While the opposition Congress which has been having a relatively lukewarm activity in the state with Rahul Gandhi busy with Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP is on a campaigning spree in the state. In fact, the impact of his rallies was such that the Congress mocked the party saying the BJP is scared of losing the election.

"What is the need for PM Modi to visit Gujarat repeatedly? Isn't his name enough to attract votes? The reason for his frequent visits here is that the BJP is scared. I have been told that there are nearly 30-35 rebels inside the BJP (in Gujarat). Such is the extent of anger within the party," ANI quoted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as saying at a rally on Sunday.

As the campaign reaches the last leg, here we bring you some of the best pictures of Prime Minister during the Gujarat campaign: