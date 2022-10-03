In first step towards theaterisation, Modi govt to set up tri-services missile/rocket command

The proposed missile command will be responsible for the deployment of missile and rocket regiments and will be manned by the commanders of the three services in rotation, a report in the Hindustan Times said.

This would mean that conventional missiles like the BrahMos and Akash as well as Pinaka rockets will be placed under one command for rapid deployment against any adversary the report also said.

Last week General Anil Chauhan took over as India's new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

General Chauhan took over as the CDS nine months after General Bipin Rawat's death in a chopper crash. On Wednesday the government announced the name of General Chauhan as the new CDS of India. The new CDS retired as the Eastern Army Commander on May 31 2021. He was also the military adviser to the National Security Council before he was appointed as the new CDS.

General Chauhan will now spearhead the theaterisation drive to utilise the military's resources for future wars and operations.

The appointment of a new CDS is important to speed up the theaterisation drive which would boost the synergy among the Indian Armed Forces. Prior to his death last year, General Rawat had asked the three services to submit a comprehensive report on the theaterisation and joint structure. While the timeline had not been set, it got further delayed due to the untimely death of General Rawat in a chopper crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

The Indian Army, Navy and Air Force have 17 commands to together. The idea behind theaterisation was to set up four new integrated commands. They were the two land centric theatres, an air defence command and a maritime theatre command.