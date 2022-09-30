Swanky, high-end Vande Bharat train now on Mumbai-Gandhinagar route | See pics

New Delhi, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Gandhinagar- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express at Gandhinagar station on Friday and travelled in the train from Gandhinagar to Kalupur railway station. This is the third Vande Bharat train in the country. The other two run between New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.