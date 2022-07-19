In Bihar terror module case, Nupur Sharma’s address found on mobile of accused

New Delhi, July 19: The address of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was found on the cellphone of Mohammad Athar Parvez who has been arrested in connection with the Phulwarisharif terror module case.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with this case for their alleged role in radicalising Muslim youth and giving them arms training to turn India into an Islamic nation by 20147. Nupur Sharma may have been a target of this group for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, a report in the Times of India said.