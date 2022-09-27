In a first, Supreme Court to live-stream hearings from today

Exactly four years ago, on September 27, 2018, the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, heading a bench had delivered the landmark judgement on live telecast or webcast of important proceedings in matters of constitutional importance, saying sunlight is the best disinfectant. The proceedings can be accessed at webcast.gov.in/scindia/, said an official.

On Monday, the apex court on Monday said it will have its own "platform" to live-stream its proceedings and the use of YouTube for the purpose is temporary.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said this when former BJP leader K.N. Govindacharya's counsel argued that the copyright of apex court proceedings cannot be surrendered to private platforms like YouTube.

"YouTube has clearly sought the copyright over the webcast," lawyer Virag Gupta told the bench that also comprised Justices S. Ravindra Bhat and J.B. Pardiwala.

"These are the initial stages. We will certainly have our own platforms...We will take care of that (copyright issue)," the CJI said and listed Mr. Govindacharya's interim plea for hearing on October 17.

Referring to a 2018 judgement, the lawyer said it was held that "the copyright over all the material recorded and broadcast in this court shall vest with this court only".

The lawyer also referred to the terms of use of YouTube and said this private platform also gets the copyright.

The apex court may live-stream proceedings through YouTube and later host them on its server, sources had said. People would be able to access proceedings of the apex court on their cell phones, laptops, and computers without any hassle.

On August 26, for the first time since its inception, the Supreme Court live-streamed proceedings of a bench headed by then Chief Justice (since retired) N.V. Ramana through a webcast portal. It was a ceremonial proceeding as Justice Ramana was to demit office that day.