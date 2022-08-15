In a first, made-in-India gun used for ceremonial salute at Red Fort on Independence Day

The home-grown howitzer gun, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), is developed under the Government's 'Make in India' initiative. The gun has been especially customised, with certain technical specifications tweaked for the ceremony.

The Prime Minister said all Indians will get inspired and feel empowered on hearing this made-in-India gun roar. The indigenous howitzer gun that was used for the ceremonial salute on Monday has been designed by the Centre-run Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

. .

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also commended the armed forces personnel for adopting his vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and taking steps towards realising it. "I want to salute the soldiers of this country from my heart. The manner in which my vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat has been collectively adopted by the soldiers and officers of the armed forces, I can not salute them enough."

It is not a small resolution when a soldier decided to list 300 items that it will not import from other countries, Modi said. He was referring to the Defence Ministry's decision to issue multiple "positive indigenisation lists" that lists 300 plus items which will not be imported after a certain period of time. "I can see the seeds of Atmanirbhar Bharat in that resolution that will lead to the birth of a big tree," Modi added.

Also, for the first time, MI-17 helicopters showered flowers at the Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations.