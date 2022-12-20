In a first, AMC slaps Rs 1.47 lakh property and water tax on Taj Mahal

The notice was served a few days ago for the financial year 2021-22 and 2022-23 although it was raised last month. According to the notice, the property will be "attached" if the dues are not cleared in 15 days.

New Delhi, Dec 20: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been slapped with a notice by the Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC), asking it to pay Rs 1.47 crore house tax on Taj Mahal. The local body has given 15 days time to clear the dues.

The notice issued by the AMC says that the ASI has to pay the dues for 2021 and 2022.

Speaking to a daily, ASI superintendent archaeologist Raj Kumar Patel said that property tax is not applicable on monuments. "We are also not liable to pay taxes for water as there is no commercial use of it. Water is used to maintain greenery within the premises. Notices related to water and property tax for Taj Mahal have been received for the first time. It could have been sent by mistake."

However, municipal commissioner Nikhil T Funde claimed that he was unaware of the the tax-related proceedings related to the Taj Mahal. "Fresh notices are being issued based on the statewide geographic information system (GIS) survey conducted for calculation of taxes. All premises, including government buildings and religious sites, have been issued notices based on dues pending on them. Rebate is provided following due process of law. In the case of notices issued to ASI, required action will be taken on the basis of response received from them," he told the English daily.

Another report citing the notice claims that the ASI has been asked to pay Rs 88,784 (pending house tax till March 31, 2022) with Rs 47,983 as interest for non-payment of due taxes. Also, Rs 11,098 is charged as house tax for 2022-23 year.

Meanwhile, Assistant municipal commissioner and in-charge of the Tajganj zone, Sarita Singh has said that the matter is being investigated. "A private company has been tasked to realise tax on the basis of a GIS survey." ASI officials said that the Taj Mahal had been declared a protected monument in 1920 and that even during the British regime, no house or water tax had been levied on the monument," she said.

