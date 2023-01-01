In 2022, NCW receives nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes against women

New Delhi, Jan 01: The National Commission for Women (NCW) received nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes committed against women in 2022 which is the highest since 2014.

Out of 30,957 complaints received in 2022, 9,710 were related to the right to live with dignity.

Out of 30,957 complaints received in 2022, 9,710 were related to the right to live with dignity that takes into account the emotional abuse of women, followed by those related to domestic violence at 6,970 and dowry harassment at 4,600

Notably, 16,872 complaints (about 54.5 per cent ) were received in Uttar Pradesh. It is followed by 3,004 from the national capital Delhi. Then comes Maharashtra (1,381), Bihar (1,368) and Haryana (1,362), the report adds.

According to the data, the highest number of complaints related to the right to live with dignity and domestic violence were received from Uttar Pradesh. The number of complaints received by the NCW in 2022 is the highest since 2014, when the panel had received 33,906 complaints.

As many as 2,523 complaints were received regarding the offence of outraging the modesty of women or molestation, 1,701 were related to rape and attempt to rape, 1,623 were in connection with police apathy against women and 924 complaints were related to cyber crimes, according to the data.

However, the Uttar Pradesh government, citing NCRB data in September 2022, claimed that the state tops the list in the number of convictions in women-related crime. "The number of convictions in women-related crime was 7,713 while it was 292 in cyber crimes. A total of 1,12,800 people were convicted in crimes related to IPC," a statement from Yogi's office said.

Under the crime against women in India, 4,28,278 cases under the IPC were registered in the country in 2021, whereas in UP the number was 56,083, it said. "The total number of rapes was 31,677 in the country while in UP this number was 2,845. The crime rate of the state is 2.6 in comparison to the crime rate of 4.8 in the country.