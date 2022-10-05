The three terrorists were killed in an encounter at Drach, Shopian, while one was killed in Moolu.

In a thread of tweets, the Kashmir Zone Police informed about the encounters.

In a first tweet, it said, "Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is in progress. Further details shall follow."

The police added that the killed terrorists Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed were involved in the killing of SPO Javed Dar on Sunday at Pinglana in Pulwama and an outside labourer from West Bengal on September 24 in Pulwama.

In the second encounter, one more terrorist of LeT was killed in Moolu's encounter, said the police. It also added that the operation was still going on.

SPO Javid Ahmad Dar was killed by the terrorists recently. Dar was killed when the terrorists fired at a joint team of the police and CRPF.

The encounters are taking place in the region when Union home minister Amit Shah is in Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Baramulla at 11 am today. Security has been stepped up.