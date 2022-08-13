Best of Bharat People: Important milestones in the Indian sports

Golden period of Football

The period from 1951 to 1962 is considered the golden era in Indian football. Under the tutelage of Syed Abdul Rahim India became the best team in Asia. The Indian team started the 1950s with victory in the 1951 Asian Games which they hosted. In 1952, India continued their form by winning the Colombo Quadrangular Cup held in Sri Lanka. This is called as the Golden time of Indian football. As four years earlier, many of the team played without boots but after the result in the Olympics AIFF immediately made it mandatory to wear boots.

India also won three further editions of the Quadrangular Cup, which were held in Burma, Calcutta and Dhaka in 1953, 1954 and 1955 respectively. India then went on to finish eighth in the 1954 Asian Games held in Manila.

At the 1956 Olympics they finished fourth, this is the second time India made history in the world of football.

India's 1st Medal in Olympics

In the 1952 Summer Olympics wrestler KD Jadhav won the first individual medal for independent India. After Norman Pritchard who won two silver medals in athletics in 1900 under colonial India, Khashaba was the first individual athlete from independent India to win a medal at the Olympics.

. .

India won the World Cup in 1975 beating Pakistan 2-1 in the final with Ashok Kumar, the son of wizard Dhyan Chand, scoring the winning goal. India, of course, had reached the final in 1973 but lost to the Netherlands and finished third in 1971.

Major Milestone in Badminton

Prakash Padukone was ranked World No. 1 in 1980 and the same year he became the first Indian to win the All England Open Badminton Championships.

Asian Games and Golf

Golfer Lakshman Singh won the individual gold medal for India at 1982 Asian Games. This sport started getting popular in India thereafter. India hosted the Asian Games on two occasions: the inaugural 1951 Asian Games and the 1982 Asian Games.

In 1982, the event witnessed record turnout and India ended up winning 13 gold, 19 silver, and 25 bronze in an overall total of 57 medals.

Turning Point in Cricket

1983 was the turning point for Indian cricket as Kapil Dev-led team did unthinkable by winning the 1983 World Cup by defeating mighty West Indies team. India won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and 50-over World Cup in 2011 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership.

In addition to the above mentioned milestones, there have been many individual milestones.