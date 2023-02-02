Importance of Shaligram stone being used in making of statue of Ram Lalla

The speciality of the Shaligram stone is that there is no need for any ritual. The statue carved from it can be instantly placed and worshipped

New Delhi, Feb 02: Two 30-tonne Shaligram stones have been brought to Ayodhya and Lord Ram's statue will be made up of these special stones. The Shaligram stones mined from the Kali Gandki river in Nepal will be used in the making of Lord Ram's statue at Ayodhya.

The two slabs that have been brought from Nepal are 18 and 12 tonnes respectively, reports () said. The report also said that the stones are 5-6 feet long and 4 feet wide.