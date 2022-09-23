Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to twitter to take a dig at the Eknath Shinde camp.

"Doctor's prescription : immediate Saline Drip for the entire Maharashtra cabinet," Chaturvedi tweeted calling the high court order vindictive," Chaturvedi tweeted.

In another tweet, Chaturvedi said October 5, "the tiger's roar will be heard".

"One party leader, one Shiv Sena, one Shivtirtha, a single Dussehra gathering. On 5th October, the tiger's roar will be heard..!" she tweeted in Marathi.

In setback for Eknath Shinde camp, the HC on Friday granted permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold its annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in central Mumbai on October 5.

"In our view, the BMC decision was not bonafide (in good faith). The petitioner has been granted permission to hold the Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park in the past," it noted.

"The BMC order refusing permission merely on the ground that there was a second application filed to hold the rally at the same place is a clear abuse of the process of law," the order said. The civic body "misused its power on a flimsy ground," the court remarked.

The bench allowed the Thackeray faction to use the ground from October 2 to 6 while maintaining law and order.

The venue, where the Sena had been holding its Dussehra rally year after year, got embroiled in a legal battle after the rival faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too applied for holding its rally there on the same day.