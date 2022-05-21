IMD predicts relief from heatwave conditions across India from today| Top updates

New Delhi, May 21 : India Meteorological Department has said that people will heave a sigh of relief from heatwave conditions across India from today.

Here are the latest key updates:

Parts of the national capital region experienced some light rains, bringing some relief to people reeling under sizzling heat. A cyclonic circulation persisting over Punjab and Haryana will lead to intermittent thundershowers on Saturday, weather forecasters said.

A fresh western disturbance will lead to rain and thunderstorms in northwest India starting Sunday. As a result, the maximum temperature in Delhi will drop to 37 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.

Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is lying over Northeast Afghanistan and neighbourhood with a trough aloft in middle tropospheric levels. Another WD is expected to affect the northwest from May 22 with an east-west trough in lower levels across North India.

"Back-to-back western disturbances will continue to give intermittent respite from the heat. No heatwave is likely for a week," said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

"Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. (There would be) abatement of heat wave conditions over the (entire) Indian region from May 21," an IMD bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon further advanced into parts of south Arabian Sea, southern parts of Maldives, some more parts of south and East-central Bay of Bengal.

Earlier yesterday, severe heatwave conditions prevailed in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

Heatwave conditions also prevailed in Rajasthan, where Dholpur recorded a maximum temperature of 47.8 degrees Celsius, the highest across India.