IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states; check latest forecast

The weather department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till July 10. In Telangana, a red alert was issued to eight districts namely Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and Hyderabad.

As per IMD, extremely heavy rainfall was reported at isolated places in Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat on Saturday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred over Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, Marathwada, central Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka.

The weather department has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab and Haryana, and north Uttar Pradesh for today.

At least 130 villages in three districts of Maharashtra, all in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, were affected by heavy rains which caused floods in parts of these districts and at least 200 people were evacuated, but fortunately, no casualties are reported, officials said on Saturday.

In the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra, communication with 128 villages is lost due to heavy rains.