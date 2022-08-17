IMD predicts fresh low pressure over Bay of Bengal on Aug 19; Heavy rains likely in WB, Odisha

The coastal and western districts of the state received isolated heavy rain last week owing to a depression in the northwest Bay of Bengal, bringing relief to farmers in the rice-growing districts, which have seen deficient rainfall this monsoon.

Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy downpour is likely over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal from Friday to Sunday due to the likely formation of a low-pressure system in the north Bay of Bengal on Friday, the Met office said.

The weatherman has also forecast thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places in West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday.

As per IMD, rain with Thundershower is also very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at a few places in Coastal districts in the next 24 hours.

Yellow warning has been issued for heavy rainfall for some places in the districts of Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda.