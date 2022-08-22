Imams coming to Assam need to inform police, register on government portal: Himanta Biswa Sarma

"We have made some SoP that if any imam comes to your village and you do not know him, immediately inform the Police Station, they will verify, only after that, they can stay. Our Muslim community of Assam is helping us in this work (sic)," Sarma told reporters.

The development comes after two Islamic clerics were arrested on Saturday from the state's Goalpara district on allegations of having links with terror outfit Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent, or AQIS.

The police have registered a case against the duo under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and with investigations on more such people are likely to be arrested soon, he said.

Both the arrested clerics have been engaged in radicalising youths and in jihadi activities since the last three to four years. "We have also found that they have links with several jihadis arrested in the state earlier and another who was apprehended in West Bengal.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently said that Assam has become a hotbed of "jihadi activities". Five modules having links with Bangladesh's proscribed Ansarul Islam were busted in five months.