Imam Hussain placed great importance on equality: PM Modi

Muslims observe the day in remembrance of the martyrdom of Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala.

On this day, Muslims are prohibited from taking part in activities like warfare and use it as a period of prayer and reflection.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar also remembered Imran Hussain's sacrifice for truth and justice.

"On the occasion of Muharram, I bow to the martyrs of Karbala and the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain. It is an appeal to the people of the state to remember the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain and adopt his ideals," Kumar posted on Twitter in Hindi.

"The life of Hazrat Imam Hussain Sahib is a great example of simplicity and struggle. His sacrifice for truth and justice will always be remembered," Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal wrote.