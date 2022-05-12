IMA urges centre to reschedule NEET PG 2022

New Delhi, May 12: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the union health minister to reschedule the NEET PG 2022 which is scheduled to be held on May 21. The association while highlighting the delay in the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling for NEET PG 2021 said that the difference between the NEET PG 2022 exam date and the completion of the 2021 counselling process is too short for a candidate to prepare and appear for such an extremely difficult exam.

Another innocent five to ten thousand interns, who served as COVID warriors during COVID-19 pandemic, are ineligible to appear for NEET-PG due to delay in completion of their final examination and consequently their internship beyond eligibility criteria set for the examination, the IMA wrote.

The NEET PG 2021 was held five months after the scheduled date due to COVID-19 and the counselling was scheduled to begin on October 25 2021. However it began in January due to a decision pending on seat reservations. It was further delayed due to a Supreme Court ruling in March 2022.

"Since the NEET PG 2022 examination date is 21st May 2022, we request your timely intervention and urgent consideration of postponement of the NEET PG 2022 for a reasonable period of time, so that, the current NEET PG 2021 aspirants have adequate time to prepare and appear for the upcoming NEET-PG 2022 examination and the eligibility of all interns is also ensured," the IMA said.

It also said, 'we sure that the issue shall be dealt with urgency by granting the prayer as made herein above in larger academic and societal interest as a whole.'