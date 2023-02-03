Ilhan Omar, the anti-India ranter is out, plays the Muslim card and why we aren’t surprised

Her anti-India stand:

In July 2022, she moved an anti-India resolution in the House of Representatives condemning India's human rights record. She said that New Delhi was targeting Muslims, Sikhs, Dalits and other minorities.

Ilhan Omar had even gone on a visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in April 2022 and had posed for photographs in a bid to please her voters and of course raise funds. Omar has very often been accused of not really having any interest in South-Asian politics. She is more interested in identity politics and uses her religious identity, while ignoring major issues such as the persecution of Hindus in Islamic nations and the high rate of radicalisation that is threatening India and other countries.

Her trips to regions that have been illegally occupied by Pakistan have not gone down too well with India as well as the United States. While India condemned her visits to Pakistan and occupied Kashmir, the US distanced itself and said that the visit was unofficial and personal.

Experts OneIndia spoke with say that there are many like her, who capitalise on Islamophobia to raise funds for personal gains and image building. She has also fallen into the trap of Pakistan and furthers the cash-strapped nation's agenda of trying to internalise the Kashmir issue. The attempts to do have been more since the abrogation of Article 370, when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is India's internal matter and the Union Territory is entirely a part of India.

Ilhan Omar also is trying to be the champion of the Islamophobia movement and has drawn support from ousted Pakistan prime minister, Imran Khan. In Ilhan Omar, Imran Khan found the perfect partner to peddle the Kashmir rhetoric in a bid to save his own career in the domestic avenue.

The Hindu bias:

OpIndia had very rightly said in an article that Omar is seen as someone running errands for the powerful Islamist lobbies, whose only aim is to push radical Islam in modern societies.

Omar arrived in the United States in 1995 at the age of 12 and became a citizen five years later. Allegations are rife that she married her biological brother to bypass the US immigration process. The same was sought to be investigated by former US president, Donald Trump.

Omar has been in the new for peddling an anti-Hindu rhetoric. She is famous of her anti-India narratives and has in particular targeted the Narendra Modi government. She has drawn the support of the left-lobbies in India to peddle this narrative.

While she has peddled lies about Muslims being victims in India, there has been pin drop silence when it comes to the persecution of 'all' minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

She also pushed this fake narrative thanks to her ties with radical Islamic Organisations such as Helping Hand for Relief and Development and Islamic Relief. The Helping Hand for Relief and Development is a sister concern of the Islamic Circle of North America, which is the western branch of the Jamaat-e-Islami, a terror group banned by India for its ties with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Her blind-eye:

Ilhan Omar has sided with the Hamas, while conveniently refusing to speak about the crimes against Israel. She propagates the 'one nation' solution for the Israel-Palestine conflict, through which she suggests that Israel must cease to exist as a nation.

In 2019, she defended the terrorists who orchestrated the 9/11 attacks while referring to them as 'some people doing something.'

She also rejected the claims that the Muslim Turks' genocide of Armenian Christians. She brushed it aside by saying that there is no academic consensus.