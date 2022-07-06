Ilaiyaraaja, PT Usha, Dr Veerendra Heggade nominated to Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all the nominees on Twitter.

PM Modi said that PT Usha is an inspiration for every Indian. "Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," he stated.

Talking about Ilaiyaraaja, the Prime Minister said that the musician has enthralled people across generations. "His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha," he added.

The PM further stated that V Vijayendra Prasad's works showcase India's glorious culture. "Shri filmmaker V Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Congratulating Heggade, he wrote, "Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings."

The Rajya Sabha had vacancies in the nominated category.