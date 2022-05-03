IIT-Bombay ties up with IMD for smart climate solutions, develop weather forecasting app

New Delhi, May 03: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has signed a Letter of Agreement with India Meteorological Department (IMD) to develop climate solutions.

In a statement, IIT-B said that this collaboration is likely to work on the development of Sensors and Drone-based Smart Monitoring systems, Climate-smart agriculture technology for water and food security, Intelligent and automated early warning systems, and Smart power grid management.

Talking about the Interdisciplinary Program in Climate Studies at IIT Bombay, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Dr. M. Ravichandran said just like science, multiple disciplines like mathematics, engineering, and social sciences are required to understand the discipline of climate studies as well.

Talking about the collaboration, IIT-Bombay's Director, Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri said, it is crucial to develop actionable and sustainable solutions to combat the climate crisis. He added that IIT Bombay's mission is to be a thought-leader in Climate Studies and make a difference with its cutting-edge research and industry collaborations.