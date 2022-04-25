If you do Dadagiri...: Uddhav Thackeray warning to Rana couple over Hanuman Chalisa row

. .

"It's being said that we've ignored Hindutva. Is Hindutva a dhoti or what? Our Hindutva is 'Gada Dhari' like Lord Hanuman's Gada. If you want to recite Hanuman Chalisa, call and come home. But if you resort to 'Dadagiri' we know how to crumble it," said Uddhav.

"If you don't have tradition to chant Hindutva, then you can come visit us. But there is way to do it. I have seen it from childhood. When Sadhus and Saints come home, it is Diwali and Dusshera. Our home has always been visited by Sadhus and saints irrespective of whether it is Dusshera or not. They used to come when Balasaheb was alive. They still come home," he added.